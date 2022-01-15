Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA home in Twin Rivers, South Bosque Elementary/Midway ISD. Almost as good as new, home completed in November of 2021. Open floor plan boasting 3499 sq ft and a 3 car garage. The home features a formal living room, family room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area, upstairs game room and office nook. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counters, gorgeous backsplash, and plenty of cabinet, counter and pantry space. Upstairs oversized master suite with a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Outdoor covered back patio plus nice sized yard. Sprinkler system front and back. Monthly HOA.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $529,900
