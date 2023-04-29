This charming house in Twin Rivers, home to the Bear Ridge Golf Club, has everything you could want and more. The community HOA amenities include swimming pool, fitness room, fishing lake, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, sidewalks, and tennis courts. The main floor features spacious dining room, isolated bedroom, main living is full of natural light with open concept to the kitchen. The kitchen offers quartz counter tops, soft close drawers, eat at bar, pantry, double ovens, and electric cook top. There is a total of 5 large bedrooms with spacious closets and storage, one bedroom is currently being used as an exercise room but would also make a great office. The huge master suite features exterior french doors, bathroom has dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Loft living room is a great space for movie or game night. The large backyard is fully fenced and with a covered patio. Extras: 2 water heaters, dual zoned HVAC, wired as smart home.