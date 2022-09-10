5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $544,900

**OPEN HOUSE Sat 10th from 11am-12pm. Register to win a free round of golf at Bear Ridge at open house, drawing will be pulled at noon, do not need to be present to win** This house has everything you could want and more. Upon entering the home is an enormous dining room that also has a talking/sitting space. The large main living room has so much natural light from a row of windows that carry on into the breakfast nook and is open to the kitchen with quartz counter tops, tons of storage, eat at bar, pantry, double ovens, and electric cook top. There is a total of 5 large bedrooms with specious closets and storage, one bedroom is currently being used as an exercise room but would also make a great office, and 3 full bathrooms. The huge master suite has room for a king bed and sitting area or office space, and french doors that open to the outdoors. The master bathroom has dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Loft living room is a great space for kids, movie night or gaming. Great size backyard that is fully fenced and has a covered patio, located in a cul-de-sac. Extras: 2 water heaters, dual zoned HVAC, wired as smart home. The community HOA amenities include swimming pool, fitness room, fishing lake, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, sidewalks, and tennis courts. Take a golf cart ride to Bear Ridge golf course and Barnett’s restaurant for family dining or even happy hour with friends. Midway ISD: South Bosque Elementary. Inquiry about 10% down, NO PMI, 5.4% fixed- 30 yr loan & 5% fixed-15 yr loan for this house. *Rates adjust with the market*