5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,999

This house has everything you could want and more. Upon entering the home is an enormous dining room that also has a talking/sitting space. Large main living room has so much natural light from a row of windows that carry on into the breakfast nook and is open to the kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of storage, eat at bar, pantry, double ovens, and electric cooktop. There is a total of 5 large bedrooms with specious closets and storage, one bedroom is currently being used as an exercise room but would also make a great office, and 3 full bathrooms. Huge master suite has room for king bed and sitting area or office space, and french doors that open to the outdoors. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Loft living room is a great space for kids, movie night or gaming. Great size backyard that is fully fenced and has a covered patio, located in a cup-de-sac. The community HOA amenities include swimming pool, fitness room, fishing lake, playground, club house, walking trails, sidewalks, and tennis courts. Take a golf cart ride to Bear Ridge golf course and Barnett’s restaurant for family dining or even happy hour with friends. Midway ISD: South Bosque Elementary.