Fully renovated in Midway ISD! This spacious home has 5 bedrooms (including dual primary suites) and two living areas. Updates are too numerous to list but include a new roof, luxury vinyl plank throughout, custom cabinetry, Kitchen Aid appliance suite, and new windows with custom blinds throughout. The cul-de-sac lot features a new sprinkler system and cedar privacy fence. Agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $589,000
