5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $725,000

  • Updated
Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include study or optional bedroom, formal dining, butlers pantry, owner's suite and guest suite. Second floor features a game room and two additional bedrooms. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!

