Located in Woodway Texas and tucked away on a cul-de-sac, you'll surely enjoy the country living while being in town! Sitting on 3.6 acres, this 2995 square-foot home is ready to comfortably entertain many guests. Huge living area with cozy fireplace, large kitchen overlooks the living room. Very large dining room and kitchen set to make plenty of food with convenience, boasting 2 ovens, 2 cooktops(one with a down draft grill) 2 sinks, Full size refrigerator and full size freezer. 4 completely remodeled bedrooms on the left wing of the home, each room with a mini split Mitsubishi unit. Remodel is about 95% finished, you could call this a five bedroom with an office or use the office for a 6th bedroom. Wildlife including deer turkey etc. in your backyard, above ground pool with custom deck. You owe it to yourself to view this little slice of heaven behind Woodway Arboretum. Not to mention, you get to choose the color of your new roof!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A history teacher and coach at Robinson Junior High School has resigned after the father of a Black student complained that the teacher asked …
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
“Is she crazy?” read the early-morning text from a colleague.
Cinemark opened its new 14-screen theater in Waco on Thursday, marking the beginning of what it hopes is a beautiful friendship with local audiences.
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …
A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar in Riesel was placed on deferred probat…
The driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer rig in an April 2020 incident that left a Bellmead man dead remained jailed Wednesday.