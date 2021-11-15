5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $745,500

This gorgeous, custom, beautifully situated home cant be in a more perfect spot on a quiet cul-de-sac in an amazing neighborhood. The stately two-story front patio welcomes everyone into this bright home. An elegant grand staircase captures the scene when you first walk in and experience a stunning open-concept home leading to the living room, kitchen, and dining area with an additional formal dining room and sitting room on each side of the entry. This amazing home features unique architectural features, custom finishes, lots of storage, and a layout that gives plenty of room for everyone to spread out with the 4 bedrooms plus bonus spaces. Theres space for a reading nook, an exercise room, a game room, an office or study, you name it. The master suite (with dual vanities, granite countertops, large soaker tub, and separate walk-in shower) and guest room are on the main floor, while the other 2 bedrooms are on the second floor each with their own on-suite bathroom, each with a large walk-in shower. You can enjoy the outdoors by stepping out onto your front porch (or upstairs covered balcony) and soaking in the view of the big lake just across the street, or by going into the back yard to experience a low-maintenance salt water pool with rock water feature. Its in the elegant and quiet Twin Rivers community that offers some nice amenities, including being near a playground where children love to play. Make an appointment to see it today! You need to see it to fully appreciate everything it has to offer!