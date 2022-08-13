5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $799,900

Gorgeous Twin Rivers home backing up to the 13th hole can now be yours! Have you always wanted a sparkling pool, outdoor entertaining spaces, access to a golf course, a cul-de-sac and an abundant amount of living spaces? If so, you have found the perfect home! Living in Twin Rivers includes amenities such as a tennis courts, pools, workout room, ponds, side walks, a playground, golf course membership and a restaurant! This is a rare find! This home is zoned for Midway ISD, River Valley Middle School, and South Bosque Elementary.