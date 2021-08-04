5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $879,000

Welcome home to elegant, thoughtful design for spacious family living. Nestled up on a hill on a corner lot in the highly desired Riverside subdivision, 295 Settlers Creek Trail grandly awaits its new family. Entering the front steel double doors, visitors are greeted with a sweeping curved staircase and a formal dining room designed for entertaining. Enjoy the outdoor views and wood-burning fireplace in the formal living room with plenty of built-in bookshelves to showcase family treasures and camouflage media. Double french doors lead into the home office with built in desk, storage, and more built-in shelves. Under the sweeping staircase is one of the many large walk-in storage closets. The beautifully detailed kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances including a professional grade, counter depth, refrigerator, extra-large island with extensive storage options and built in ice-maker, bar height seating roomy enough for four, and ample granite counter-space. The kitchen is open to the breakfast eating area and a family den designed for large family gatherings and entertaining while another wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy atmosphere for settling in and enjoying a quiet evening. Extra built-ins provide for a computer area, china storage, display shelving and media storage. Numerous windows in the den and breakfast eating area create a light and bright atmosphere as well as provide wonderful views of the back yard and frequent wild life visitors. All of the bedrooms are notably more spacious than standard bedrooms. The isolated master is on the first floor and enjoys patio access as well as an exquisitely designed master bath with separate sinks, vanity prep area, and walk-in closet. There are two stairway options to access the four additional bedrooms and enormous flex space room; the front grand stairway and the back stairway with automatic lighting. The front bedroom is almost two rooms in size with a built-in window seat and shelving and en-suite bathroom. The two back bedrooms also have window seats, built in shelving, and share a jack and jill bath. The fourth bedroom's location affords privacy as well as easy access to the hall bathroom. The flex space has built in shelving, two extra-large closets each with double door access, and another super large walk-in closet. This room offers considerable space to be utilized as a playroom, game-room, media room, etc. Extra-large hall closets provide additional storage options. This family home comes complete with more thoughtful features like a mudroom area with built-in cubbies and just off the laundry room is a private craft room with an inspiring backyard view. Notable to mention: -New Roof -New Gutters -Fresh paint in several areas -HVAC serviced every 6 months and one unit recently replaced -central vacuum. Riverside is more than a sub-division; it is a community that shares gated access to a gathering/party pavilion, a beautiful community pool, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, community fire-pit, Middle Bosque river access, and extensive green space often utilized for neighborhood children's soccer and/or little league team practice. Community members fondly remark that many of their dearest memories are made in those shared community areas. Memories to be made are here ready for you. In addition to the photos, please be sure to watch included video.