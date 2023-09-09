Welcome to your DREAM home with private access to Lake Waco! This stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate boasts 3,708 sqft of luxurious living space. As you step inside you'll be taken away by the magnificent soaring ceiling that creates a grand and spacious atmosphere. The heart of this home is its expansive kitchen, complete with gorgeous white oak cabinetry, granite countertops, 12-foot island, abundance of storage, top-tier kitchen appliances including a 48” range with dual ovens, built-in refrigerator/freezer and pots fillers. The built-in coffee bar and wine fridge make it perfect for entertaining and cozy mornings in. Indulge in the epitome of modern luxury in your primary suite, where contemporary design meets a tranquil spa-like ambiance with dual rainfall shower heads, a freestanding tub, private water closet, and private access to the outdoor oasis. The attention to detail is unparalleled, featuring the elegance of tile and hardwood flooring throughout, custom ash and iron mono-stringer staircase, and contemporary fixtures that seamlessly blend form and function. Stay comfortable year-round with a three-zone HVAC system, steel roof, spray foam insulation, a tankless gas hot water system, and cozy fireplace for those chilly winter evenings. Efficiency enthusiasts will love that this home is 4 times more efficient than required, ensuring both comfort and sustainability. Don't miss out on this rare gem! Step outside on to the rear terrace and experience the allure of outdoor living boasting a covered back patio with steel roof, propane grill connection, deck, and custom ash and iron railing. Bask in the serene atmosphere with lake access including the ability to launch your boat when water levels are back up, your own private pond, and a tranquil creek. For the green thumb in you, there's a convenient chicken coop, garden house, and raised garden beds with a state-of-the-art watering system. Lake living meets city convenience! Midway ISD and quick access to shopping and all that the Waco area has to offer! Sod will be installed before 9/6.