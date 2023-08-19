Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's latest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal, this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include a dedicated study, formal dining, oversized prep pantry, Primary suite, and guest suite. The guest suite bathroom has a door to the patio that would double as a great pool bath! The second floor features all bedrooms, complete with ensuite bathrooms and a game room with an optional wet bar. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! The finishes and fixtures in these homes are far superior to your average spec home. The preferred lender offers 1% REBATE for rate buy down or closing costs! Ask agent for details.