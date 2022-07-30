6 Bedroom Home in Bruceville Eddy - $1,199,000

EXTRAORDINARY BARNDOMINIUM in the highly sought after Lorena ISD sitting on 12.59+/- beautiful acres — with endless potential for an AIRBNB OR VENUE and VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS! This very unique home was refurbished from an original barn into a luxurious barndominium with every detail you can imagine brought to life. The interior features 5,100 sqft with 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and AMAZING open-concept living spaces within each story. You will enjoy the GORGEOUS kitchen with all the best appliances and finishes that overlook the cozy living and dining space. The master suite is downstairs and isolated with stunning design and functionality throughout including a large soaking tub, office nook and a huge walk-in closet. The exterior of the home has great-sized porches, a hot tub on the back porch, several large storage buildings/shops, RV hookup, fully fenced and cross fenced for livestock, a garden area and amazing views. This property is truly unique and would make an amazing place to call home or a rare investment opportunity — all just a few miles from Lorena ISD campus and minutes from all that Waco and Lorena, TX has to offer! The sellers also currently harvest bluebonnet seeds off the property.