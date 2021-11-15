Come experience country living at its finest! This stunning 4.36-acre estate on the Middle Bosque River is located in the highly desired Crawford ISD. This estate is composed of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths AND a 1700 square foot guest house. You will love how this home has a split floor plan while maintaining an “open concept” feel. Highlights include granite countertops & built-ins throughout, home office, 3-car garage, personal high-speed internet tower, large walk-in closets, over-sized bedrooms and more. Downstairs you will find the master suite and two guest bedrooms with a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The master bedroom features beautiful windows with plentiful natural lighting. Inside the master bathroom, you will find his and her walk-in closets & vanities, a jacuzzi tub, heated floors and walk-in shower. As you enter the kitchen, you will see a gas range with 6 burners, GE Monogram appliances, wine bar and more. The kitchen opens up to the breakfast nook and second living area. Upstairs in the main house is the fourth bedroom, a full bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. Just a short walk from the main house, you will find the 1700 square foot guest house. This home is complete with a full kitchen, laundry area, down stairs bedroom, full bathroom, and large upstairs bedroom. This is a dream home that is a must see!
6 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $1,150,000
