6 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $1,199,000

EXTRAORDINARY BARNDOMINIUM in the highly sought after Lorena ISD sitting on 12.59 beautiful acres with endless potential for an AIRBNB! This very unique home was refurbished from an original barn into a luxurious barndo with every detail you can imagine brought to life. The interior features 5,100 sqft with 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and AMAZING open-concept living spaces within each story. You will enjoy the GORGEOUS kitchen with all the best appliances and finishes that overlook the cozy living and dining space. The master suite is downstairs and isolated with stunning design and functionality throughout including a large soaking tub, office nook and a huge walk-in closet. The exterior of the home has great-sized porches, a hot tub on the back porch, several large storage building shop, fully fenced and cross fenced for livestock, a garden area and much more. This property is currently an AirBNB. The sellers also currently harvest bluebonnet seeds off the property.