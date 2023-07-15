The only 6 Bedroom 3000+ sqft house under $500K in Midway ISD! So many extras were added throughout this 6 bed, 3.5 bath home. The downstairs large primary suite with large closet; bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub/shower. Awesome Kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite countertops and a large functioning island. Upstairs has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and loft area. Some added features that make this home the top shelf of the neighborhood; has all bricks three sides, water softener, sprinkles in front and back yard, .20 acre lot, extended a little the patio with concrete, and lastly has ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Vacant lots behind the property, easy access to add a pool or enjoy greater privacy. Come check this big beauty out because there is literally nothing like it on the market!