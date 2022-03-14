 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $521,000

  Updated
Need more space? Can't wait to build? Check out this beautiful, spacious 6 bedroom 4 bath home in The Parks subdivision. This 3000+ square foot home boasts TWO master suites and TWO living areas; gorgeous finishes, open areas to hang out with the family, and private areas to retreat to... this home has it all AND its less than one year old! Don't miss it!

