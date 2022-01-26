6 Bedroom Home in Other - $629,900

Highly sought MIDWAY ISD in Windsor Estates. COVR'D FR PORCH & BACK PATIO;GORGEOUS KITCHEN [8'X4" Granite Island w/two sided Brkfst Bars;Granite Counters;SS Dbl Oven;SS side by side Frig w/sep. drink drawer + pull out Freezer w/two level; Smooth Surface CT w/Vent-a-Hood; Vinyl Plank floor/Beautiful B/splash; Cased dbl coffered ceiling];DINING:10'X16';18" C'Tile; Painted bead boar];LIV RMS:1st Liv=Office-HW at Entry;2nd Liv=17'x14'Fam Rm Vinyl Plank floor-opens to Kitch;3rd Liv=21'X24' Game Rm/Home Theatre;PRIMARY ENSUITE:Cased Dbl coffered ceiling;One-of-a-kind Make-up area before bathroom,Split Granite Vanities,Corner Jacuzzi (real thing) Tub,Separate Tiled Shower,Private Toilet,Split Closets;2ND ENSUITE:6th BR-Ba 12"X18" C'Tile,Combo Tub/Shower,huge walk-in Closet;HOUSE-PLENTY OF CLOSETS 7 STORAGE AREAS of all types;14' X 16' SHOP/SHESHED-insulated walls & it's own electric meter/panel+2nd storage bldg;Solar Panels-pd off at Closing [see photos for proof of savings since "Snowvid;"