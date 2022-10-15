6 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $1,000,000

Stunning new farm house with beautiful views in a quiet setting. Sit on your back porch overlooking a neighboring pond and open acreage. This new home currently under construction features 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 1 half bath. One bathroom is dedicated to outdoor entertainment accessible from the back porch. The master bedroom is downstairs with a nice sized master bathroom with large double walk-in shower, island tub, and dual vanities. Bedroom 2 is also located downstairs adjacent to the master and offers its own bathroom as a great space for guests or little one. Upstairs supports four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a gathering area that can used as a game room or a central study space. Attention was given to those who need to work and/or learn from home. A separate office is located off the kitchen and adorned with plenty of windows for light. A kitchen meant for entertaining holds GE Monogram appliances, a large island with bar, a separate walk-in pantry finished with cabinetry, and of course - a farm sink. Engineered hardwood dresses most of the flooring with tile in wet areas. Careful consideration was taken after the freeze in February 2021 so this home comes complete with a 18kw GENERAC standby generator which will power the majority of the home during power outages. This generator is connected to the 500 gallon underground propane tank which also fuels the kitchen range, the two heating units, two tankless water heaters, and a tap on the back porch for your future needs. The storage room off the 3rd garage is intended for future pool equipment keeping them warm and quiet while entertaining outdoors. Speaking of the 3rd garage, a special glass overhead door opens to the back yard allowing this garage to be used as another entertainment space. The lot is 1+ acre and designed to allow for an outbuilding or storage for other "toys". The porches are stamped concrete while the porch ceilings have tongue and groove treatment topping off this beautiful farm house. A large circle driveway allows for plenty of parking and practicing your jump shot. The side entry into the mud/laundry room gives an informal entry to the home without walking thru the garage. This property comes fully landscaped with an irrigation system and Bermuda grass throughout. Agent is principal of Seller (Echterling Builders Inc) and has been building new homes in Central Texas for over 25 years as a 3rd generation builder. All homes come with a 10-year third-party warranty.