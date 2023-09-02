Stunning new farmhouse with beautiful views in a quiet setting. Sit on your back porch overlooking a neighboring pond and open acreage. This newly completed home features 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 1 half bath. One bathroom is dedicated to outdoor entertainment accessible from the back porch. The primary bedroom is downstairs with a nice-sized en-suite bathroom with a large double walk-in shower, island tub, and dual vanities. Bedroom 2 is also located downstairs adjacent to the primary and offers its own bathroom as a great space for guests or little one. Upstairs supports four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a gathering area that can be used as a game room or a central study space. Attention was given to those who need to work and/or learn from home. A separate office is located off the kitchen and adorned with plenty of windows for light. A kitchen meant for entertaining holds GE Monogram appliances, a large island with a bar, a separate walk-in pantry finished with cabinetry, and of course - a farm sink. Engineered hardwood dresses most of the flooring with tile in wet areas. This home comes complete with an 18kw GENERAC standby generator which will power the majority of the home during power outages. This generator is connected to the 500-gallon underground propane tank which also fuels the kitchen range, the two heating units, two tankless water heaters, and a tap on the back porch for your future needs. The storage room off the 3rd garage is intended for future pool equipment keeping them warm and quiet while entertaining outdoors. Speaking of the 3rd garage, a special glass overhead door opens to the back yard allowing this garage to be used as another entertainment space. The lot is 1+ acre and designed to allow for an outbuilding or storage for other "toys". The porches are stamped concrete while the porch ceilings have tongue and groove treatment topping off this beautiful farmhouse. A large circular driveway allows for plenty of parking while the kiddos are practicing their jump shot. The side entry into the mud/laundry room gives an informal entry to the home without walking thru the garage. This property comes fully landscaped with an irrigation system and Bermuda grass throughout. Agent is principal of Seller (Echterling Builders Inc). All homes come with a 10-year third-party warranty.