A rare find in Waco!! Beautiful home on a corner lot siting on 3/4 of an acre and so much to offer. Home features 4.981 square feet with 6 spacious bedrooms and 6.2 baths. Off the entry is a lovely oversized great room, fireplace, bookshelves and wet bar that all open to a nice large dining room with views of the patio and lovely double swimming pool. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, an island, a eating bar and large breakfast area with walk in panty. Also, a full bathroom and a bedroom/study off the kitchen. This home features an office off the primary bedroom, but also another large library/office with lots of built-in bookcases and a large built-in wooden desk. The media room/game room is great for entertaining guests along with the beautiful backyard featuring a double pool, outdoor kitchen with large Viking grill, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Also, the pool house has a 1/2 bath with a toilet and urinal. Don't forget about the Sports court for some extra fun, a greenhouse and a playhouse. Lots of parking in the front circular driveway and entry to the 3-car garage in the back. Lots of storage throughout the house but also an extra-large room just for storage off the garage. Some other features include three living areas, a double laundry room with an island and two sets of washer/dryer with storage. New A/C unit for the front part of the house.