6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,500,000

You will not believe this amazing entertainers dream home! Very large open concept living, dining, gourmet kitchen that flows seamlessly onto a large patio. The patio includes a gas FP, out door kitchen and a pool dressing room with full bath. The large master suite with a private patio. The master bath has a dual head shower and a soaker tub. Other first floor features include a school/hobby room, two offices, a large pantry/ laundry, half bath, attach two car garage with third bay work shop. The second floor has five bedrooms, one has private bath while other four share Jack & Jill bathrooms. The second floor living room includes a covered balcony that over looks the pool and makes you feel like you can step right in the tree tops. The media room has wet bar and seats ten but can accommodate more. The second floor office can easily be used as another bedroom or exercise room. also 1000 sf attic has spray foam and ready to be finish. 16 acres +/- all fenced with a gated entrance.. a