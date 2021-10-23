6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,500,000

This home is a amazing entertainers dream home! Very large open concept living, dining, gourmet kitchen that flows onto a large patio. The patio incudes a gas FP, outdoor kitchen and a pool dressing room with full bath. The large master suite has a dual head shower and a soaker tub. Other first floor feature include a school/hobby room, two offices, large pantry/laundry, half bath, attach two car garage with third bay work shop. The second floor has 5 bedrooms, one has private bath other 4 share Jack & Jill bathrooms. The second floor living room includes a covered balcony that over looks pool. The media room has wet bar and seats 10 but can accommodate more. The second floor office can easily be used as another bedroom. Attic has 1000 SF has spray foam, ready to finish. This home rest among trees, 15+ acres is completely fenced with a gate entrance. (Next to 15 AC is a with a charming farm house being used as a guesthouse/vacation rental. This is a great residual income property that can be purchased as well.)