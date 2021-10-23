This home is a amazing entertainers dream home! Very large open concept living, dining, gourmet kitchen that flows onto a large patio. The patio incudes a gas FP, outdoor kitchen and a pool dressing room with full bath. The large master suite has a dual head shower and a soaker tub. Other first floor feature include a school/hobby room, two offices, large pantry/laundry, half bath, attach two car garage with third bay work shop. The second floor has 5 bedrooms, one has private bath other 4 share Jack & Jill bathrooms. The second floor living room includes a covered balcony that over looks pool. The media room has wet bar and seats 10 but can accommodate more. The second floor office can easily be used as another bedroom. Attic has 1000 SF has spray foam, ready to finish. This home rest among trees, 15+ acres is completely fenced with a gate entrance. (Next to 15 AC is a with a charming farm house being used as a guesthouse/vacation rental. This is a great residual income property that can be purchased as well.)
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopment of the Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave.
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …
A McGregor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period an…
The city of Waco has reached a settlement agreement with the trustees of a rural cemetery that borders the proposed site of a new city landfil…