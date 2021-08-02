6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,890,000

This Home is designed for a large family. Open Living, Dining, Kitchen w/Lg Breakfast Island. Glass windows & doors open to patio, out door kitchen & pool/hot tub. Out door bathroom w/ dressing room. Master bedroom is isolated with private patio. Large school room with 2 a joining offices. The entry has glass door. The half bath is off entry way. The second floor has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. One bedroom has private bath. Large office, Media room, Living room w/balcony over looking pool. Attic space has 3000 SF, raised ceiling w/spray insulation. Beautiful trees. Too much to list. The guest house is isolated from the main house. Cute & nice. Currently a AIRBNB, so will have to make a appointment to see, there will be pictures at main house. (If Buyer doesn't want guest house seller would keep it...) a