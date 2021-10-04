 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,900

6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,900

Investment property or renovation project. Home has original wood floors through most of the home and features shiplap construction, original window and door frames.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert