Amazing opportunity for investors or house hackers! Brand new duplex includes two identical units 872 sqft each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. Energy-efficient features and appliances are proven to drive down utility costs. Fully equipped with SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured through a smart home hub. AND it comes with a NEW HOME WARRANTY. 6% plus title with preferred lender incentive, pay all closing costs, lower rate and have builder make portion of payment for limited time.