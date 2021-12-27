This home built in 2002 in the Baylor area makes a great family home or a convenient rental for students! 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large lot (0.9779 acres) has room for expansion and plenty of parking and outdoor area with a large covered patio for gathering. Inside is an open concept with large living area complete with a fireplace, modern kitchen with built in appliances and an eating area. The bedrooms and bathrooms are divided between the 2 sides of the home. Currently tenant occupied through July of 2022. Must give 24hr. notice through ShowingTime for appointment.
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
