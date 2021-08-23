6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $399,999

Quiet country living on 5 acres with a large home perfect for the Brady Bunch! Nice curb appeal, semi-circle drive, 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,030 sqft house with amenities galore. Formal & informal dining, living room with fireplace and built-ins, downstairs den that would be a great game/bar area or media room, 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs and an upstairs deck. There is a huge shop and storage area with water and electricity. With some TLC, this will be a absolutely beautiful family home. Super convenient and just a few minutes from I-35 and Gholson Rd. Connally ISD. Restricted to no mobile homes.