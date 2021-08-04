6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $4,300,000

This grand estate sets a new standard in luxury living! The first floor owner suite features en-suite baths with heated marble floors & grand dressing room. The gourmet kitchen & restaurant inspired appliances & spectacular brick wine cellar. Glimpses of architectural perfection seen throughout the home from antique mantles to stunning chandeliers. Immaculate landscaping, exquisite gardens, private infinity pool, cabana with full bath, private guest quarters and breathtaking view of Lake Waco. Bonus rooms include craft-laundry room; guest house located above three car garage; cozy den; workout room with mirrored walls, a full bath & sauna; conservatory with views over beautiful gardens.