This grand estate sets a new standard in luxury living! The first floor owner suite features en-suite baths with heated marble floors & grand dressing room. The gourmet kitchen & restaurant inspired appliances & spectacular brick wine cellar. Glimpses of architectural perfection seen throughout the home from antique mantles to stunning chandeliers. Immaculate landscaping, exquisite gardens, private infinity pool, cabana with full bath, private guest quarters and breathtaking view of Lake Waco. Bonus rooms include craft-laundry room; guest house located above three car garage; cozy den; workout room with mirrored walls, a full bath & sauna; conservatory with views over beautiful gardens.
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $4,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …