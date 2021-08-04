6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $4,300,000

Setting a new standard in luxurious living, this palatial estate home is a masterclass in opulence, style and comfort. This exceptional custom home offers a floorplan with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half baths, plus an impressive seven gas fireplaces with antique mantles, chandeliers that have been collected from around the world and glimpses of architectural perfection throughout. A private elevator connects the levels of living while ornate archways provide a seamless flow from one space to the next. A sweeping grand staircase is the star of the entrance foyer, leading you past the great room and to the upper level. The bedrooms are all grand in scale with attached bathrooms. The sumptuous first-floor owner’s suite is warmed by an elegant fireplace and features dual ensuite baths with heated marble floors, a grand dressing room and a beautiful chandeliers. When it is time to relax, the new owners of this regal home will be spoilt for choice. There is a cozy den, a custom theater room with plush cinema seating, a recreation room, plus a conservatory with views over the beautiful gardens. There is an abundance of bonus rooms to enjoy including a home office with built-ins and a dual desk, a craft room and laundry, a gorgeous wine cellar crafted from brick, plus an upper-level loft with a built-in library. A spacious guest house is located above the four-car garage and there is also a workout room with mirrored walls, a bathroom and sauna. For the home chef, a gourmet kitchen awaits with a suite of restaurant-inspired appliances including a freestanding gas cooktop and oven. There is a formal dining room, plus a casual meals area and bar seating in the kitchen, while a server room is ready for when you cater your next event. Outside, the gated grounds have been landscaped to perfection with exquisite gardens and gazebo set around a shimmering pond. Shaded walkways and paved paths lead you through the immaculate gardens and to the private infinity in-ground pool with a spa and spectacular views of Lake Waco. There are two outdoor kitchens to enjoy and plenty of space where you can host and dine alfresco.
6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $4,300,000
