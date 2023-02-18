Beautiful six-bedroom home on a peaceful street. This gorgeous solid-brick house is MASSIVE, and filled with tasteful details and luxurious finishes that will make you feel right at home. Fall in love from the moment you walk through the front door, with a gorgeous amount of light that comes through the windows. The kitchen is stylish and beautiful, with ample white cabinets, sparkling countertops, and an island for cooking or eating. Adjacent you will find the dining room, with a lovely accent wall for that ultra-chic touch. The five bedrooms are a true haven of rest and relaxation, with plush carpeting and ceiling fans for year-round comfort. Plus, the Jack-and-Jill bathrooms will make you feel like you are staying at a high-end hotel. Other features of this amazing property include a second living room upstairs, laundry room, and a covered deck. Schedule your showing today!