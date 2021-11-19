6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $599,999

Southern charm is abundant in this stately home located in Bosqueville ISD. 2 story, 6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom, and 2 car garage. The picturesque grounds feature large Oaks & a variety of other vegetation on 2.19 acres. Enjoy the pool & cabana, greenhouse & covered patio plus your very own zipline! This private estate is only minutes from downtown & freeway access. Great home for entertaining or a large family. Master bedroom on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen recently remodeled. Dining room seats 12. Large bedrooms upstairs have laundry shoot to the downstairs utility room. Too must to list, but a must see!