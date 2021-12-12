6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $625,000

Charming traditional styled 6 BR / 3 Bath home built in 1920, and located within the "Baylor Bubble". Home is conveniently located within 3+ blocks of the Baylor University Campus. Property is surrounded by other student housing properties. 2 BRs/2 BAs on 1st floor, 4 BRs/1 BA on 2nd floor, quartz kitchen counter tops, security system, large back yard and patio area. Original hard wood floors. Interior Photos upon request. Gated fence enclosed rear parking area. Leased till 5/2023 is at $3,375/Month + utilities. Property currently has 7 tenants. Lease & appliances convey with sale of property.