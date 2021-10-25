6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $682,000

WELCOME HOME to 409 Hunters Run! This stately, 2-story home sits on a spacious, corner lot with mature trees, has been beautifully maintained and recently upgraded with over a dozen, high-end appointments! A vaulted entryway beckons you past a formal dining room and office and into an expansive great room with 2-sided fireplace, built-in bookcases and view of the backyard oasis complete with covered patio, heated pool, spa, and new pool equipment. The adjacent kitchen is a dream to cook and entertain in with an enormous island, quartz counter tops, a gas range, Wi-Fi compatible dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. There’s room to grow with 6 bedrooms (3 are en suites) and the largest, upstairs room could be used in a variety of ways; media room, playroom, or bedroom—so many choices! Need storage? Floored, insulated attic space is not only on both sides of the home but above the garage as well. This versatile floor plan also includes an isolated, master suite on the main level complemented by a fireplace, a newly remodeled bathroom with quartz vanities and a custom-designed closet. For private living, an en suite, bedroom/bathroom is located downstairs on the opposite side of the home. Upgrades include: 2 new HVAC units and all new attic insulation. All new AC ducts (upstairs), as well as new, Andersen windows with warranties on the second story. Rain gutters have been upgraded to 6 inches with leaf guards and a light sensor for the mailbox. New dishwasher and 16 new light switches have been installed that are Alexa and Google compatible. Hunters Run is located just minutes away from everything you could ever need and...in the Midway ISD—what more could you ask for!