6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $725,000

A one-of-a-kind custom homestead on over 6.8 acres in Waco Texas! This is a two-story home with 6 bedrooms, three full baths, 2 half-baths, and two living spaces with one flexing a large vaulted ceiling, there is also an upstairs den that has served as a bedroom but is currently used as a den/music room. A wonderful kitchen that displays lots of counter space with massive amounts of storage to include a walk-in pantry, space for a deep freezer, secondary refrigerator and shelving galore. Don’t forget to check out the gorgeously crafted laundry room as it could be easy to miss in the large home. Natural light adorns almost every room in this home without losing any privacy! But the best part of this property is the outdoor space that carries a beautiful back porch and front porch that faces east for amazing sunset views or views of your livestock. This is a true homestead and a lot of the hard groundwork has already been amazingly done. With 20 raised bed platforms ready for the next owners to make their own all that’s needed is the green thumb. A fenced chicken run and chicken coop are also well prepared for you to raise your birds and fowl with ease. Completely fenced on the boundary of the property with, this property brings the upmost privacy and is not easily easily seen from the street due to tree cover and homesite positioning. A building toward the back of the home was built to be an on-site dog breeding kennel and could be finished out or converted to another means very easily (shop, bunk house, mother-in-law suite).This property creates the most perfect getaway that words cannot describe the serene feeling you get from being on this property. You easily forget that you’re only 20 minutes to McLane Stadium and downtown Waco. This is one of those properties unlike any other and there won’t be another like it for a while if ever, so schedule your showing today!