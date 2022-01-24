6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Unique custom home in China Spring ISD. As you walk through the front door of this home, you have a bright and open entry, with a possible office on one side, and a spiraling staircase, with bedroom and a full bath on the left side. The large living area features a stone propane fireplace and opens out to the large patio area and a beautiful backyard. Custom kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, granite countertop, unique circular island and oversized pantry. The isolated master suite is downstairs, with dual vanities, walk-in stone tiled shower, whirlpool tub, large closet space and patio doors. Additional features downstairs include an oversize laundry room with a sink, and lots of cabinet space, a mud area with custom storage, 2 tankless water heaters, foam insulation and 3 car garage with shelves and work area. Upstairs you will find a second living area /game room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is complete fenced, and has space to park boats or RV behind the fence. This home is situated on a three-quarter of an acre lot in the gated Austin Colony subdivision.