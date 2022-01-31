6 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Custom home China Spring ISD. As you walk through the front door of this home you have a bright and open entry possible office a spiraling staircase bed & full bath. The large living area features a stone fireplace & open to large patio. Kitchen features double ovens gas cooktop granite countertop circular island & oversized pantry. Isolated master is downstairs dual vanities walk-in stone tiled shower whirlpool tub large closet and patio doors. Laundry room with sink cabinets mud area & storage, 2 tankless WH foam insulation & 3 car garage with shelves & work area. Upstairs second living game room, 3 bed and 2 baths. Fenced backyard space for boat or RV. This home is on .75 acre lot in gated Austin Colony.