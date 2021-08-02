6 Bedroom Home in West - $479,900

Trade the City Lights for a Beautiful Country Sky! Located in West ISD, you'll love this absolutely gorgeous home that offers two living areas as well as two master suites! Amenities include a double sided wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of upgrades throughout! Complete with a custom built shed and an outdoor deck for entertaining, this country home could be the one you have been patiently waiting for!