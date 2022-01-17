6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $550,000

Truly one of a kind in Speegleville area of Midway ISD! This 4273 sq ft home boasts 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths, complete with game room, Bar Room and hobby room. Remodeled kitchen features large island, granite counters, new built-in appliances and a butler's pantry, so much storage! Sits on more than half acre lot Plus 20 X 16 building that can be used for more storage space or Efficiency apartment for guests or a MAN CAVE. Home is out the city limits, 5 to 8 minutes from Waco Lake and all amenities and store locations. Please call today for your private showing!