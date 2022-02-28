6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $599,900

Highly sought after MIDWAY ISD away from the hustle-n-bustle in Windsor Estates of peaceful WOODWAY, TX. COVERED FRONT PORCH & BACK PATIO; 6BR 4Bath + 18'X14' GORGEOUS KITCHEN [8'X4" Granite Island w/two sided Brkfst Bars; Granite Counters; SS Dbl Oven; SS side by side Frig w/separate drink drawer + two level pull out Freezer; Smooth Surface CT w/Vent-a-Hood; Vinyl Plank floor/Beautiful B/splash; Cased dbl coffered ceiling]. DINING: Pass thru from Kitchen to spacious Dining Room [10'X16'; 18" C'Tile; Painted bead board]; LIVING ROOMS: 1st Liv=Office-HW/Built-in Cabinets/Shelving - Rt at Entry; 2nd Liv=17'x14' Family Room Vinyl Plank floor that opens to Kitchen; 3rd Liv=21'X24' Game Room/Home Theatre; All rooms except Game Room/Theatre Room downstairs have upgrade Crown Molding with corner stanchions. 3rd Bedroom-down + Full Bathroom PRIMARY ENSUITE: Cased Dbl coffered ceiling; One-of-a-kind Make-up area before bathroom; Split Granite Vanities; Corner Jacuzzi (real thing) Tub; Separate Tiled Shower; Private Toilet; Split Closets. 3rd, 4th & 5th Bedrooms upstairs; 3rd Bathroom upstairs; SECONARY ENSUITE: 6TH Bedroom + 4th Bathroom - 12"X18" C'Tile; Combo Tub/Shower; Massive walk-in Closet; UTILITY ROOM - down has C'Tile floors; Sink; Cabinets; TWO CENTRAL HVAC + separate SPLIT SYSTEM in Game Room/Theatre Room. Solar Panels will be paid off at Closing [see photos for proof of savings since "Snowvid." STORAGE-Tons,...such as: VERY SPACIOUS separate PANTRY off Kitchen has 3 levels of CABINETS on both walls; 8'X3' finished area upstairs; PLUS - Finished area under Wood Stairs; PLENTY OF CLOSETS of all types. MISC: ARTS-N-CRAFT 7'X22' Room directly behind Game Room/Theatre Room; 14' X 16' WORKSHOP/SHESHED has insulated walls and it's own electric meter/panel; also a 2nd STORAGE BULDING (no elect); METAL ROOF; ** COOL FACTS: As the crow flies,..3204 Windsor Way is 2 miles from Lake Waco. Home sits less than 1/2 mile from Hog Creek to the N and Elm Creek (Middle Bosque River) to the S. Sellers take a transport vehicle to Woodway or Midway Parks on the east shoreline of Lake Waco and kayak/canoe from Speegleville Rd (CR 426). They are really going to miss that activity. All furniture is for sale and some of their toys. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to get away from it all and be in what MANY of my Clients say is a great school district. Check TEA dot Texas dot Gov
6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $599,900
