6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $614,900

Cov'd Fr Porch & Back Patio;Granite 8'X4' Island-Counters,SS appliances,huge Butler Pantry;HW in study; 18'X10' Dining;Mstr Ensuite-cased dbl coffer ceiling,make-up-sitting area,split granite vanities,Jacuzzi Tub-walk-in tiled shower, split closets;2nd Ensuite;Game-Theater rooms + 7'X22' Bonus Rm perfect for Arts-n-Craft-Home School-Sewing;Entire .563Acre w-chain link fence + dog run;Workshop with it's own electrical panel-meter + 2nd storage bldg;Metal roof with Solar Panels that will be paid off at closing [ck pic of savings since installed];Sellers said all furniture or part can stay with acceptable offer;As the crow flies,..2 miles from Lake Waco;Home sits .5 mile from two creeks to kayak-canoe to lake