6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $614,900

Highly sought after MIDWAY ISD away from the hustle-n-bustle in Windsor Estates of peaceful WOODWAY, TX. COVERED FRONT PORCH & BACK PATIO; 6BR 4Bath + 18'X14' GORGEOUS KITCHEN [8'X4" Granite Island w/two sided Brkfst Bars; Granite Counters; SS Dbl Oven; SS side by side Frig w/separate drink drawer + two level pull out Freezer; Smooth Surface CT w/Vent-a-Hood; Vinyl Plank floor/Beautiful B/splash; Cased dbl coffered ceiling]. DINING: Pass thru from Kitchen to spacious Dining Room [10'X16'; 18" C'Tile; Painted bead board]; LIVING ROOMS: 1st Liv=Office-HW/Built-in Cabinets/Shelving - Rt at Entry; 2nd Liv=17'x14' Family Room Vinyl Plank floor that opens to Kitchen; 3rd Liv=21'X24' Game Room/Home Theatre; All rooms except Game Room/Theatre Room downstairs have upgrade Crown Molding with corner stanchions. 3rd Bedroom-down + Full Bathroom PRIMARY ENSUITE: Cased Dbl coffered ceiling; One-of-a-kind Make-up area before bathroom; Split Granite Vanities; Corner Jacuzzi (real thing) Tub; Separate Tiled Shower; Private Toilet; Split Closets. 3rd, 4th & 5th Bedrooms upstairs; 3rd Bathroom upstairs; SECONARY ENSUITE: 6TH Bedroom + 4th Bathroom - 12"X18" C'Tile; Combo Tub/Shower; Massive walk-in Closet; UTILITY ROOM - down has C'Tile floors; Sink; Cabinets; TWO CENTRAL HVAC + separate SPLIT SYSTEM in Game Room/Theatre Room. Solar Panels will be paid off at Closing [see photos for proof of savings since "Snowvid." STORAGE-Tons,...such as: VERY SPACIOUS separate PANTRY off Kitchen has 3 levels of CABINETS on both walls; 8'X3' finished area upstairs; PLUS - Finished area under Wood Stairs; PLENTY OF CLOSETS of all types. MISC: ARTS-N-CRAFT 7'X22' Room directly behind Game Room/Theatre Room; 14' X 16' WORKSHOP/SHESHED has insulated walls and it's own electric meter/panel; also a 2nd STORAGE BULDING (no elect); METAL ROOF; ** COOL FACTS: As the crow flies,..3204 Windsor Way is 2 miles from Lake Waco. Home sits less than 1/2 mile from Hog Creek to the N and Elm Creek (Middle Bosque River) to the S. Sellers take a transport vehicle to Woodway or Midway Parks on the east shoreline of Lake Waco and kayak/canoe from Speegleville Rd (CR 426). They are really going to miss that activity. All furniture is for sale and some of their toys. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to get away from it all and be in what MANY of my Clients say is a great school district. Check TEA dot Texas dot Gov
6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $614,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Copeland: New seafood restaurant; Gas prices; Valentine's Day spending; Tractor Supply expansion
A seafood place, Fish City Grill, announced it will open a restaurant in Waco’s Legends Crossing, already home to a Saltgrass, Chuy’s, Los Cuc…
Parnell McNamara is not sure how or when the moniker first took hold, but he has not exactly done anything to discourage the people locally wh…
The two-week Operation Washout 2.0 netted 250 arrests and the seizure of 42 firearms, 227 pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of heroin, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine and $53,579 in cash.
LeRoy Coleman, 1948-2022: Former University Trojans head coach was a cheerful giant in Central Texas
The Central Texas football community lost one of its legends as former University head football coach and La Vega offensive line coach LeRoy Coleman died at the age of 74 on Saturday morning.
A former educator who sexually abused several boys while he was a Baylor University graduate student in the mid-1990s was sentenced to an addi…
It was more than luck that won 13-year-old Paisley Groschke her fourth grand champion title in the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show's steer competition this week, along with $18,000.
Baylor junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will undergo season-ending surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee.
Countless little boys have dreamed of growing up to be “just like dad,” only to move out of that phase and seek to become their own man. Trey …
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
When Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua collapsed to the floor grimacing at midcourt, the noise in the packed gold-themed Ferrell Center dropped from…