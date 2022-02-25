Highly sought MIDWAY ISD in Windsor Estates. COVR'D FR PORCH & BACK PATIO;GORGEOUS KITCHEN [8'X4" Granite Island w/two sided Brkfst Bars;Granite Counters;SS Dbl Oven;SS side by side Frig w/sep. drink drawer + pull out Freezer w/two level; Smooth Surface CT w/Vent-a-Hood; Vinyl Plank floor/Beautiful B/splash; Cased dbl coffered ceiling];DINING:10'X16';18" C'Tile; Painted bead boar];LIV RMS:1st Liv=Office-HW at Entry;2nd Liv=17'x14'Fam Rm Vinyl Plank floor-opens to Kitch;3rd Liv=21'X24' Game Rm/Home Theatre;PRIMARY ENSUITE:Cased Dbl coffered ceiling;One-of-a-kind Make-up area before bathroom,Split Granite Vanities,Corner Jacuzzi (real thing) Tub,Separate Tiled Shower,Private Toilet,Split Closets;2ND ENSUITE:6th BR-Ba 12"X18" C'Tile,Combo Tub/Shower,huge walk-in Closet;HOUSE-PLENTY OF CLOSETS 7 STORAGE AREAS of all types;14' X 16' SHOP/SHESHED-insulated walls & it's own electric meter/panel+2nd storage bldg;Solar Panels-pd off at Closing [see photos for proof of savings since "Snowvid;"
6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $614,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A Germany-based company, Messer, will build a $50 million air separation unit in McGregor’s industrial park powered by its own solar farm, the…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
Business owners on La Salle Avenue spoke out this week against the local Salvation Army’s plan to move all of its downtown services to La Sall…
Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school’s second shootin…
A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pede…
Local institutions are modifying their opening plans for Thursday amid a National Weather Service winter weather advisory that warns of freezi…