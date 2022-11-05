6 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $729,000

Welcome to 1323 Speegle Rd. This STUNNING one-of-a-kind home has so much to offer. The main house is a two-story split floorplan; master and second bedroom / office on the lower level and three bedrooms on the top level with an immaculate overview of the front and back of the home from the upstairs landing area, totaling 3284 Sq feet. Thru the back door you have a covered seating / patio area with a walkway to the mother - in law or guest house. The MIlL is a full-service area with its own cooking area, laundry and a large bedroom with a full bathroom, totaling 930 Sq feet. With just over five acres you have plenty of room to roam the outdoors with your ATV's , Dirt Bike's or even go throw the ball around on your very own BASEBALL DIAMOND on your own backyard. Stop what you're doing and schedule your private tour today!