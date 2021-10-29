7 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $1,750,000

Relax in the Pool and Enjoy the Warm Glow of the Setting Sun! From the moment the private entry gate opens, beauty beholds! A long drive of alluring mature trees takes you right to the grand entrance of a home that offers every feature a luxury home should possess! No expense was spared in this exquisite home that includes a gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a generous gas stove with pot filler. You'll love the master suite that offers a relaxing soaking tub & walk-in shower as well as dual walk-in closets and patio doors that open to a backyard oasis. Additional features include a butler pantry, a hidden storm shelter within the 1/2 bath, surround sound throughout, and a private guest suite with kitchenette and full bath. Exterior features include an outdoor grill & sink with granite, an outdoor fireplace, and a custom fresh-water pool with water feature, slide, and hot tub! Say yes to this address and start making memories that will last a lifetime!