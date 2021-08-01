Introducing, "The Gorman House," as seen on Season 1 of Fixer Upper, offered for sale for the first time since this remarkable 1930's gem was completely restored in 2013. The owner partnered with the Gaines insuring a restoration was executed retaining the integrity of the architectual design of the early twentieth century. Established as a short-term rental on both Airbnb & VRBO in October 2015, The Gorman House has successfully hosted a variety of guests drawn to Waco for "All-Things-Baylor-&-Magnolia." The detached carriage house was renovated in 2018 to include two bedrooms, one bath & sitting area upstairs, with kitchen & 1/2 bath on main floor. Garage currently serves as a storage room conveniently providing three sets of washers & dryers to efficiently launder towels & linens. A fourth washer/dryer set serves guests in the main house utility room. Gorgeous wood floors grace the entirety of the living and bedroom spaces on all three floors only utilizing tile in the upstairs bathrooms. The large kitchen island is a perfect gathering spot for guests to cook & visit in addition to the charming banquette Joanna Gaines cleverly designed for dining. Two sitting areas provide ample space for relaxation, conversation or gathering for a movie night. The stunning staircase carries guests to the second floor offering two lovely bedrooms with private ensuite baths & two additional bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath and plentiful storage space. The third story is a charming attic conversion to a spacious, private bedroom featuring a sitting area, ensuite bath, large closet, mini-split ac & spray foam insulation insuring a very comfortable night's sleep. This property is truly one-of-a-kind and ideally located walking distance to Antioch Community Church and a quick two mile drive to Magnolia Market at the Silos.
7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,200,000
