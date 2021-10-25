WHAT A PROPERTY??!! This property was recently used as a State Veteran Home. It was able to accommodate up to 8 tenants. This home has a large game room that was used to allow tenants to visit and have lunch everyday. There is also a large covered patio that allows for a great place to enjoy the great outdoors! There's so much potential for this property! With new multi-family properties being constructed next door, this would allow you to take advantage of instant equity as soon as those properties are sold. This is a great property for an investor, home owner, or business owner! The property is being sold AS-IS. This would be a great home for a 203K Renovation Loan. Don't let this unique property get away! Schedule your private showing today!
7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $135,000
