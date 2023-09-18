900 S 17th St in Waco, TX is a charming MF home with a rich history. Built in 1940, this two-story property exudes character and provides ample space for comfortable living. With a total of 3 separate units, this home is suitable for a great rental property. The property boasts a generous lot size of 8,233 sq.ft., providing ample outdoor space for relaxation and recreation. The property comes fully furnished and ready to rent to traveling professionals or students. Whether you are looking for a spacious household home or an investment property, 900 S 17th St provides a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Waco's history. The property's vintage charm combined with its convenient location make it a desirable option for those seeking a unique and comfortable living space. Don't miss the chance to own this well-maintained MF home in the heart of Waco, Texas.