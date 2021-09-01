7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $479,900

Located in a prestigious neighborhood, walking distance to Lake Waco. Roof replaced last year, and AC replaced 2 months ago. This is an extremely rare find of a house, because the lot shape and building layout maximize functionality, and beauty. For starters, the .55 acres lot size is diamond shaped, allowing it to have a super long driveway, which can not only accommodate several cars, but also an RV. The house wraps around the backyard, making luscious greenery, and oversized pool, the focal point . The L-shaped home is built with a north wing and a south wing, and with each wing having its own master bedroom and guest bedrooms. At the center of the where two wings meet is the spacious kitchen. At the center of the yard is a 60,000 gallon pool, pergola, pool slide, a Fuji apple tree, and several other fruits. This house was built with the deepest love for calmness, and serenity, and the quality of the build, design of the home, and lot choice, reflect that. Come be inspired.