Located in a prestigious neighborhood, walking distance to Lake Waco. This is an extremely rare find of a house, because the lot shape and building layout maximize functionality, and beauty. For starters, the .55 acres lot size is diamond shaped, allowing it to have a super long driveway, which can not only accommodate several cars, but also an RV. The efficient diamond lot shape allowed the architect to design a house that is L-shaped, which wraps around the backyard, making every point of the area feel central. The L-shaped home is built with a north wing and a south wing, and each wing having its own master bedroom and guest bedrooms. At the center of the where two wings meet is the spacious kitchen. At the center of the yard is a 60,000 gallon pool, pergola, pool slide, a Fuji apple tree, and several other fruits. This house was built with the deepest love for calmness, and serenity, and the quality of the build, design of the home, and lot choice, reflect that. Come be inspired.
7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
In college athletics, friendship is fleeting. As soon as the kid down the block acquires a shiny, new toy, your friends will abandon you in a …
Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign fr…
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…