7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $499,900

Located in a prestigious neighborhood, walking distance to Lake Waco. This is an extremely rare find of a house, because the lot shape and building layout maximize functionality, and beauty. For starters, the .55 acres lot size is diamond shaped, allowing it to have a super long driveway, which can not only accommodate several cars, but also an RV. The efficient diamond lot shape allowed the architect to design a house that is L-shaped, which wraps around the backyard, making every point of the area feel central. The L-shaped home is built with a north wing and a south wing, and each wing having its own master bedroom and guest bedrooms. At the center of the where two wings meet is the spacious kitchen. At the center of the yard is a 60,000 gallon pool, pergola, pool slide, a Fuji apple tree, and several other fruits. This house was built with the deepest love for calmness, and serenity, and the quality of the build, design of the home, and lot choice, reflect that. Come be inspired.